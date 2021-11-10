Asia coal power pipeline to shrink by two thirds after China finance cut

SHANGHAI, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Asia's pipeline of proposed coal-fired power plants is expected to shrink from 65 gigawatts to 22 gigawatts following China's pledge to put an end to the financing of overseas projects, new research showed on Wednesday.

Excluding China and India's domestic coal power programmes, there are now just 28 new coal-fired plants being planned across Asia, less than 30% of which have secured finance, the Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air (CREA) and Global Energy Monitor (GEM) think tanks said in a joint report.

"Once the final bastion of coal power, Asia's coal power sector has witnessed wave after wave of coal power plant cancellations," said GEM's Russell Gray. "China's pledge to stop financing coal power plants overseas will trigger one more wave."

The report said nearly all of Bangladesh and Sri Lanka's planned coal-fired power plants now face cancellation, as well as 65% of Indonesia's.

However, there are still about 43 GW of projects already under construction throughout Asia, the report estimated.

Chinese President Xi Jinping pledged to end China's support for new overseas coal power plants during his video address to the United Nations General Assembly in September. The move meant that 99% of global development financing was now committed to the transition to clean energy.

According to the Boston University Global Development Policy Center, if all the China-financed overseas coal plants now under construction or being planned were cancelled, 646 million tonnes of annual CO2 emissions could be avoided, more than the total annual footprint of Canada.

As COP26 climate talks continue in Glasgow, China's coal industry plans have come under increasing scrutiny.

China, the world's biggest producer of greenhouse gases, has promised to switch to lower-carbon forms of energy, but it will only start to cut total coal consumption from 2026.

