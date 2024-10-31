Asia Cement (China) Holdings Forms Oversight Audit Committee

Asia Cement (China) Holdings (HK:0743) has released an update.

Asia Cement (China) Holdings has established an Audit Committee comprised primarily of independent non-executive directors, tasked with overseeing financial reporting, risk management, and internal control systems. The Committee is empowered to investigate company activities and coordinate with external auditors to ensure compliance and transparency. Meetings are held at least twice annually to review the effectiveness of financial systems and audit processes.

