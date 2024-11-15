Asia Cassava Resources Schedules Key Board Meeting

Asia Cassava Resources Holdings Limited (HK:0841) has released an update.

Asia Cassava Resources Holdings Limited has announced an upcoming board meeting on November 29, 2024, to review and approve the interim results for the half-year ending September 30, 2024. This meeting could provide insights into the company’s financial health and future prospects, making it a date to watch for investors.

