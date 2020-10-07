Asia bond sales make up for lost time

By Daniel Stanton

SINGAPORE, Oct 7 (IFR) - International bond sales from Asia sped up in the third quarter as issuers took advantage of positive momentum and low rates to print deals ahead of the US election.

G3 bond issues in Asia ex-Japan rose 28% to US$120.7bn in the third quarter from the same period a year ago. This compared with a 12% year-on-year decline in Q2, following a 4% increase in Q1 as the rapid-fire issuance in January outweighed a market freeze in mid-March.

"Some of this was simply issuers catching up following a challenging H1 for issuance on the back of Covid, however borrowers have also been keen to lock in these incredibly low yields, which are a full percent lower than 2019 levels, with spreads also not far off historical lows," said Sean McNelis, global co-head of debt capital markets at HSBC.

"Investors have also been very constructive, with IG fund inflows and strong support for the long tenors as they predict rates to remain lower for longer."

Total G3 issuance in Asia ex-Japan for the first three quarters was up 5.6% from the same period a year ago, at US$330bn from 563 deals.

“It feels like there is an urge to frontload supply ahead of the US election as people don’t know how things are going to turn out,” said Rishi Jalan, co-head of Asia debt syndicate at Citigroup. “Depending on how the election goes, you could see potentially decent volume in Q4 which we would estimate to be around US$40bn-$50bn remaining for the rest of the year.”

This year, 83% of rated US dollar bonds issued in Asia ex-Japan were investment-grade, according to Refinitiv data. That compares with about 60% in the past two or three years, according to Jalan, showing the growing demand for safe assets in volatile conditions.

Asian corporate high-yield issuance shrank 25.8% to US$44.4bn.

“The reduced high-yield issuance is driven by tightening conditions in China, given that 70%-80% comes from Chinese property companies,” said an Asia DCM head. “It’s not because of a lack of demand from investors or because deals could not get done; it’s because issuers have found it hard to get offshore quotas approved.”

The number of Asian bonds marketed to US investors has increased in 2020. Around 37% of September's US dollar issuance from Asia ex-Japan came in 144A or SEC-registered format, according to IFR calculations.

“We have historically seen 70%-80% of deals in Reg S format, but 144A offerings have picked up this year," said Citi's Jalan. "There has been incremental demand for 144A deals which has enabled issuers to achieve better size and price objectives than on comparable Reg S-only deals.”

AMERICAN COMPETITION

HSBC remains the top arranger for Asia ex-Japan G3 bonds with US$26.2bn of underwriting credit from 201 deals in the first nine months, down 5.7% from a year earlier. The British bank's market share dropped 1 percentage point to 7.9%.

In second place, Citigroup saw its volume jump 21% to US$24.4bn, while JP Morgan in third place printed US$16.0bn, up 10.7%.

Standard Chartered ranked fourth with US$15.6bn for a 6.6% gain. In fifth and sixth places, Bank of America and Goldman Sachs each posted huge gains, with bookrunner credit up 55.1% and 35.7% to US$15.2bn and US$13.9bn, respectively. Goldman's average bookrunner credit per deal was US$204.5m, the highest among any bank that worked on more than 10 Asian deals this year and a sign that it focused on big deals with smaller syndicates.

Chinese G3 issuance declined 3.8% to US$127.4bn, with Bank of China top of the table for Chinese deals, booking US$7.8bn of volume. HSBC and ICBC were second and third with US$6.4bn and US$5.7bn, respectively. ICBC saw its volume increase by 25% from the same period a year ago.

Haitong Securities printed US$4.9bn, down 41% from a year earlier, with an average bookrunner volume per deal of just US$39m, as a result of the sharp decline in high-yield issuance, where Haitong is one of the top arrangers.

Credit Suisse topped the high-yield table with US$3.8bn, also down by more than a quarter on its total a year ago. UBS was second with US$3.1bn, rising up the rankings by four places, while Haitong was third with US$2.5bn and a 42.8% decline. Bank of America recorded a 64.5% gain with US$2.1bn in seventh place, leaping 10 places.

