Asia Allied Infrastructure Restores Modern Living Trading

Asia Allied Infrastructure Holdings Limited has completed the placing of existing shares of Modern Living Investments Holdings Limited, fulfilling all resumption guidance. Trading of Modern Living shares on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange has resumed, marking a significant milestone in restoring public float compliance. This development is crucial for investors monitoring the company’s stock performance.

