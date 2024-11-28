News & Insights

Stocks

Asia Allied Infrastructure Reports Loss Despite Revenue Growth

November 28, 2024 — 10:07 am EST

Written by TipRanks HongKong Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Asia Allied Infrastructure Holdings Limited (HK:0711) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Asia Allied Infrastructure Holdings Limited reported a significant downturn for the six months ending September 2024, with revenues increasing to HK$4.45 billion compared to the previous year, but resulting in a loss of HK$264.09 million attributable to shareholders. This decline was reflected in the basic loss per share of HK(14.89) cents, contrasting sharply with a profit of HK3.83 cents per share in the same period last year. Despite the revenue growth, increased costs and expenses led to a challenging financial performance.

For further insights into HK:0711 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.