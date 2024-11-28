Asia Allied Infrastructure Reports Loss Despite Revenue Growth

Asia Allied Infrastructure Holdings Limited (HK:0711) has released an update.
Asia Allied Infrastructure Holdings Limited reported a significant downturn for the six months ending September 2024, with revenues increasing to HK$4.45 billion compared to the previous year, but resulting in a loss of HK$264.09 million attributable to shareholders. This decline was reflected in the basic loss per share of HK(14.89) cents, contrasting sharply with a profit of HK3.83 cents per share in the same period last year. Despite the revenue growth, increased costs and expenses led to a challenging financial performance.
