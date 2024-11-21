News & Insights

Stocks

Asia Allied Infrastructure Projects Significant Loss

November 21, 2024 — 06:37 am EST

Written by TipRanks HongKong Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Asia Allied Infrastructure Holdings Limited (HK:0711) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Asia Allied Infrastructure Holdings Limited has issued a profit warning, forecasting a net loss of up to HK$270 million for the six months ending September 2024, a stark contrast to the HK$68 million profit in the same period last year. This downturn is primarily due to a write-off of contract assets and the absence of gains from asset disposals seen in the previous year. The company is taking measures to improve financial stability, including enhancing receivable collections and implementing cost control strategies.

For further insights into HK:0711 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.