Asia Allied Infrastructure Projects Significant Loss

Asia Allied Infrastructure Holdings Limited (HK:0711) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Asia Allied Infrastructure Holdings Limited has issued a profit warning, forecasting a net loss of up to HK$270 million for the six months ending September 2024, a stark contrast to the HK$68 million profit in the same period last year. This downturn is primarily due to a write-off of contract assets and the absence of gains from asset disposals seen in the previous year. The company is taking measures to improve financial stability, including enhancing receivable collections and implementing cost control strategies.

For further insights into HK:0711 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.