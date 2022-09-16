Ashutosh Kulkarni Is The CEO & Director of Elastic N.V. (NYSE:ESTC) And They Just Sold 30% Of Their Shares

Some Elastic N.V. (NYSE:ESTC) shareholders may be a little concerned to see that the CEO & Director, Ashutosh Kulkarni, recently sold a substantial US$665k worth of stock at a price of US$88.55 per share. That sale reduced their total holding by 30% which is hardly insignificant, but far from the worst we've seen.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Elastic

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the insider, Peter Fenton, for US$9.6m worth of shares, at about US$164 per share. While insider selling is a negative, to us, it is more negative if the shares are sold at a lower price. The silver lining is that this sell-down took place above the latest price (US$84.13). So it may not tell us anything about how insiders feel about the current share price.

In the last year Elastic insiders didn't buy any company stock. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below! NYSE:ESTC Insider Trading Volume September 16th 2022

Insider Ownership Of Elastic

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Elastic insiders own 18% of the company, currently worth about US$1.5b based on the recent share price. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

So What Do The Elastic Insider Transactions Indicate?

Insiders haven't bought Elastic stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. And even if we look at the last year, we didn't see any purchases. While insiders do own a lot of shares in the company (which is good), our analysis of their transactions doesn't make us feel confident about the company. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Elastic. At Simply Wall St, we found 3 warning signs for Elastic that deserve your attention before buying any shares.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

