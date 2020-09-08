AHT

Ashtead's first-quarter profit slumps 35% on coronavirus impact

Aby Jose Koilparambil Reuters
Equipment rental giant Ashtead Group Plc reported a 35% slump in first-quarter profit on Tuesday as construction sector came under severe stress in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak.

The FTSE 100 company, which rents out diggers, construction tools and other equipment, said underlying pretax profit fell to 208 million pounds ($273.69 million) in the three months ended July 31, compared with 319 million pounds last year.

Rental revenue declined 8% to 1.08 billion pounds.

($1 = 0.7600 pounds)

