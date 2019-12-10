Ashtead Stock Drops as U.K. Warning Overshadows U.S. Growth

Ashtead’s stock sank 7.1% on Tuesday after the equipment rental company warned about the impact of “challenging market conditions” on its U.K. business.

The group’s overall revenue growth in the first half of the year remained robust and the company said it expected full-year results to be in line with its expectations.

The back story. Ashtead rents out construction equipment such as cranes, diggers and heating equipment. The group has been investing to increase its market share, with 11 bolt-on acquisitions during the first-half of 2019. Its U.S. business, Sunbelt, added 44 new stores over the period.

What’s new. The FTSE 100-listed company reported first-half revenue of £2.7 billion, up 14% from the same period in 2018. The revenue boost, which the company said is due to “strong growth in the U.S. and Canadian markets,” made for a pre-tax profit of £690m. However, the U.K. division lagged behind with a 2% gain in revenue, from £251 million to £256 million.

Chief executive Brendan Horgan said that the company has taken action “to refocus [the] U.K. business in the challenging market conditions.”

“Except for the U.K. and a currency headwind, we expect results to be in line with our expectations,” the CEO added.

Ashtead’s debt increased during the first half as the group continued to invest in its fleet of equipment and made a number of acquisitions, but also due to the adoption of a new accounting standard — IFRS 16 — which added £883 million to its debt.

Looking ahead. Analysts warned that there are risks to Ashtead’s expansion strategy as the construction sector is a highly cyclical business. A construction boom and tax cuts in the U.S. are currently providing a boost to its strategy, but the environment may change.

According to Russ Mould, investment director at broker AJ Bell, the first-half results “may raise questions over the long-term position of its U.K. business within the group.”

He added: “As profit tumbles at its domestic A-Plant unit, investors may hope a plan to refocus these operations ultimately becomes a plan to recycle them, to prevent them dragging on a robust North American business.”

