Ashtead leads FTSE lower, Ted Baker at 16-yr low

UK shares dipped on Tuesday after disappointing corporate updates from blue-chip industrial firm Ashtead and small-cap retailer Ted Baker, while investors stayed cautious ahead of the UK election and a deadline for fresh U.S. tariffs on China.

Dec 10 (Reuters) - UK shares dipped on Tuesday after disappointing corporate updates from blue-chip industrial firm Ashtead and small-cap retailer Ted Baker, while investors stayed cautious ahead of the UK election and a deadline for fresh U.S. tariffs on China.

The main index .FTSE was down 0.3% by 0815 GMT, led by a 5% fall in Ashtead AHT.L as the company's warning on challenging conditions in the UK overshadowed profit rise.

The more domestically-focussed midcap index .FTMC was largely unchanged ahead of UK's economic growth data scheduled to be released in about an hour.

Among smaller companies, Ted Baker TED.L tanked 36% to levels not seen since 2003 after it announced the departure of two of its top C-suite members, cancelled dividend payout and warned that trading during the Black Friday period was below expectations.

