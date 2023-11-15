Ashtead Group PLC (ASHTY) Soars 5.4%: Is Further Upside Left in the Stock?

Ashtead Group PLC (ASHTY) shares soared 5.4% in the last trading session to close at $263. The move was backed by solid volume with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This compares to the stock's 2.4% gain over the past four weeks.

Ashtead’s share price got a boost as the company announced on Nov 13 that it has purchased 6000 of its ordinary shares for Treasury, as per its $500 million share repurchase program. The average price paid per share was 4,956 pence. The remaining number of ordinary shares in issue will be 437,783,722 (excluding Treasury shares) and the company will hold 13,571,111 ordinary shares in Treasury.



The company on May 2, 2023, announced the buyback program with an aggregate purchase price of up to $500 million with an expiry date of Apr 30, 2024. ASHTY’s capital-allocation framework prioritizes organic fleet growth, same-stores sales growth and bolt-on acquisitions. The company also continues to reward its shareholders by paying progressive dividends and through buybacks.



This company is expected to post quarterly earnings of $5.19 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +10.7%. Revenues are expected to be $2.91 billion, up 14.7% from the year-ago quarter.

While earnings and revenue growth expectations are important in evaluating the potential strength in a stock, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.

For Ashtead Group PLC, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on ASHTY going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Ashtead Group PLC is a member of the Zacks Industrial Services industry. One other stock in the same industry, MSC Industrial (MSM), finished the last trading session 3.2% higher at $100.70. MSM has returned -6.3% over the past month.

For MSC Industrial , the consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has changed -6.5% over the past month to $1.39. This represents a change of -6.1% from what the company reported a year ago. MSC Industrial currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2023. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Ashtead Group PLC (ASHTY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

MSC Industrial Direct Company, Inc. (MSM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.