Ashtead Group plc - ADR (ASHTY) Price Target Increased by 5.45% to 334.40

The average one-year price target for Ashtead Group plc - ADR (OTC:ASHTY) has been revised to 334.40 / share. This is an increase of 5.45% from the prior estimate of 317.11 dated June 1, 2023.
The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 264.93 to a high of 378.04 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 13.14% from the latest reported closing price of 295.57 / share.
What is the Fund Sentiment?
There are 16 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ashtead Group plc - ADR. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 33.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ASHTY is 0.19%, a decrease of 31.81%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.07% to 532K shares.
What are Other Shareholders Doing?
Aristotle Capital Management holds 354K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 346K shares, representing an increase of 2.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ASHTY by 9.10% over the last quarter.
Todd Asset Management holds 103K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 102K shares, representing an increase of 1.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ASHTY by 21.63% over the last quarter.
Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky holds 54K shares. No change in the last quarter.
TPIAX - Timothy Plan International Fund holds 10K shares. No change in the last quarter.
Old Mission Capital holds 3K shares.
