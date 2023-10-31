Ashtead Group plc - ADR (ASHTY) Price Target Increased by 5.21% to 330.94

The average one-year price target for Ashtead Group plc - ADR (OTC:ASHTY) has been revised to 330.94 / share. This is an increase of 5.21% from the prior estimate of 314.54 dated October 4, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 273.82 to a high of 376.06 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 43.70% from the latest reported closing price of 230.30 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 17 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ashtead Group plc - ADR. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 13.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ASHTY is 0.20%, an increase of 2.18%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.90% to 510K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Aristotle Capital Management holds 363K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 354K shares, representing an increase of 2.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ASHTY by 12.00% over the last quarter.

Todd Asset Management holds 104K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 103K shares, representing an increase of 0.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ASHTY by 53.81% over the last quarter.

Comerica Bank holds 17K shares.

TPIAX - Timothy Plan International Fund holds 10K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Boston Common Asset Management holds 9K shares.

