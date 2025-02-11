Is Ashtead Group (ASHTY) Stock Outpacing Its Industrial Products Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Industrial Products stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Ashtead Group PLC (ASHTY) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Ashtead Group PLC is a member of the Industrial Products sector. This group includes 201 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #10. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Ashtead Group PLC is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ASHTY's full-year earnings has moved 0.9% higher within the past quarter. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

According to our latest data, ASHTY has moved about 2.6% on a year-to-date basis. At the same time, Industrial Products stocks have gained an average of 2.1%. This means that Ashtead Group PLC is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Lindsay (LNN) is another Industrial Products stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 9.6%.

Over the past three months, Lindsay's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 2.7%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Ashtead Group PLC belongs to the Industrial Services industry, which includes 20 individual stocks and currently sits at #86 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 0.4% so far this year, so ASHTY is performing better in this area.

In contrast, Lindsay falls under the Manufacturing - Farm Equipment industry. Currently, this industry has 7 stocks and is ranked #86. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +10.2%.

Going forward, investors interested in Industrial Products stocks should continue to pay close attention to Ashtead Group PLC and Lindsay as they could maintain their solid performance.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.