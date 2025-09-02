Is Ashtead Group (ASHTY) Outperforming Other Industrial Products Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Industrial Products stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Ashtead Group PLC (ASHTY) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Industrial Products peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Ashtead Group PLC is one of 189 individual stocks in the Industrial Products sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #2 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Ashtead Group PLC is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ASHTY's full-year earnings has moved 11.8% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

According to our latest data, ASHTY has moved about 21.8% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, stocks in the Industrial Products group have gained about 6.6% on average. This shows that Ashtead Group PLC is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Another stock in the Industrial Products sector, MSC Industrial (MSM), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 20.8%.

For MSC Industrial, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 4.1% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, Ashtead Group PLC belongs to the Industrial Services industry, a group that includes 18 individual companies and currently sits at #33 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 9.2% so far this year, so ASHTY is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns. MSC Industrial is also part of the same industry.

Going forward, investors interested in Industrial Products stocks should continue to pay close attention to Ashtead Group PLC and MSC Industrial as they could maintain their solid performance.

