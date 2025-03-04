News & Insights

Ashtead Group 9-month Pretax Profit Declines - Quick Facts

March 04, 2025 — 02:36 am EST

(RTTNews) - Ashtead Group (AHT.L) reported pretax profit of $1.61 billion for the nine months ended 31 January 2025, down 5% from last year. Earnings per share in cents, was 273.8 compared to 289.8. Adjusted pretax profit was $1.70 billion, down 5%. Adjusted earnings per share, in cents, was 290.8 compared to 307.2.

For the nine month period, revenue was $8.26 billion compared to $8.23 billion, last year.

Looking forward, the Group expects full year results in line with previous expectations.

