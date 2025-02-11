News & Insights

Ashtead CFO Michael Pratt Steps Down; Alex Pease To Succeed

February 11, 2025 — 08:31 am EST

(RTTNews) - Ashtead Group Plc. (AHT.L), an industrial equipment rental company, on Tuesday announced that its Director and CFO Michael Pratt will step down, effective February 28. Alex Pease will take over as CFO on March 1.

Michael Pratt had announced his retirement on September 3, 2024,

Since joining in October 2024, Alex has been working closely with Michael to ensure a smooth transition.

Michael will remain available to support the business until his retirement in September 2025.

Alex will not be appointed as a director, Ashtead noted.

Ashtead is currently trading by 0.67% higher at $5108 on the London Stock Exchange.

