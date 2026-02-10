ASH's Agrimer Eco-Coat Gets EPA Approval for Pesticide Use in the US

Ashland Inc. ASH announced that its agrimer eco-coat polymer seed coating for crop care has been officially posted and approved by the United States Environmental Protection Agency. The new ingredient has been developed using the company’s patented Transformed Vegetable Oils (TVO) technology and can now be used for applications in all food and non-food pesticide formulations.

The approval expands the product’s marketability and opens new opportunities for the company to collaborate with its customers and partners based in the United States. The posting will also enable U.S. growers and authorized growers in Latin America, Europe and other regions to buy, sell and test Ashland agrimer eco-coat polymer seed coating.

This is a significant step toward the global commercialization of Ashland’s TVO technology that will also support sustainability in agriculture. The move displays Ashland’s focus on innovation and delivering growth. It continues to improve crop care and enhance research in life sciences to achieve its broader goal of responsibly solving for a better world.

ASH stock has lost 3.7% over the past year compared with the industry’s flat performance.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

ASH’s Zacks Rank & Key Picks

ASH currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks in the Basic Materials space are Coeur Mining, Inc. CDE, Albemarle Corporation ALB and Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. ASM.

While CDE and ALB sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) each at present, ASM carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CDE’s 2025 earnings is pegged at 91 cents per share, indicating a rise of 405.56% year over year. Its earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two of the trailing four quarters while missing it in the remaining two, with an average surprise of 106.61%. CDE’s shares have soared 205% over the past year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ALB’s 2025 loss is pinned at 70 cents per share, indicating a 70.09% year-over-year increase. Its shares have surged 117.4% over the past year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ASM’s 2025 earnings is pinned at 17 cents per share, indicating a 13.33% year-over-year increase. ASM’s shares have skyrocketed 640.8% over the past year.

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2026

Hurry – you can still get in early on our 10 top tickers for 2026. Handpicked by Zacks Director of Research Sheraz Mian, this portfolio has been stunningly and consistently successful.

From inception in 2012 through November, 2025, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks gained +2,530.8%, more than QUADRUPLING the S&P 500’s +570.3%.

Sheraz has combed through 4,400 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and handpicked the best 10 to buy and hold in 2026. You can still be among the first to see these just-released stocks with enormous potential.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Ashland Inc. (ASH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Albemarle Corporation (ALB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Coeur Mining, Inc. (CDE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Avino Silver (ASM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.