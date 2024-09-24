ASHR Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Tuesday, shares of the ASHR ETF (Symbol: ASHR) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $23.76, changing hands as high as $24.82 per share. ASHR shares are currently trading up about 6.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ASHR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ASHR's low point in its 52 week range is $21.56 per share, with $26.14 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $24.62.

