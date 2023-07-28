ASHR Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Friday, shares of the ASHR ETF (Symbol: ASHR) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $28.38, changing hands as high as $28.68 per share. ASHR shares are currently trading up about 4.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ASHR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, ASHR's low point in its 52 week range is $24.205 per share, with $32.195 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $28.64.
