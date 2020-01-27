ASHR Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Monday, shares of the ASHR ETF (Symbol: ASHR) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $27.97, changing hands as low as $26.51 per share. ASHR shares are currently trading down about 5.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ASHR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ASHR's low point in its 52 week range is $23.585 per share, with $30.90 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $26.97.

Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.