ASHR Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Wednesday, shares of the ASHR ETF (Symbol: ASHR) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $39.06, changing hands as low as $38.40 per share. ASHR shares are currently trading off about 2.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ASHR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ASHR's low point in its 52 week range is $35.92 per share, with $46.42 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $38.45.

Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.