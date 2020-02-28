ASHR, EDOW: Big ETF Outflows

Looking at units outstanding versus one week prior within the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, the biggest outflow was seen in the ASHR ETF, where 12,250,000 units were destroyed, or a 16.4% decrease week over week.

And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest outflow was the First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF, which lost 400,000 of its units, representing a 38.1% decline in outstanding units compared to the week prior. Among the largest underlying components of EDOW, in morning trading today Intelsat is up about 0.2%, and Home Depot is lower by about 4.5%.

