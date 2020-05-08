ASHR Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Friday, shares of the ASHR ETF (Symbol: ASHR) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $27.85, changing hands as high as $28.11 per share. ASHR shares are currently trading up about 1.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ASHR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ASHR's low point in its 52 week range is $24.13 per share, with $30.90 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $28.05.

