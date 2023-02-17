ASHR Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for ASHR

In trading on Friday, shares of the ASHR ETF (Symbol: ASHR) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $29.64, changing hands as low as $29.33 per share. ASHR shares are currently trading down about 1.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ASHR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, ASHR's low point in its 52 week range is $24.205 per share, with $36.8955 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $29.41.
