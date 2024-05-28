Ashoka Whiteoak Trust Issues New Premium Shares

Ashoka Whiteoak Emerging Markets Trust Plc (GB:AWEM) has released an update.

Ashoka Whiteoak Emerging Markets Trust Plc has expanded its share capital by issuing 100,000 new ordinary shares at a premium price of 115.10 pence each, resulting in a total of 32,481,795 ordinary shares with voting rights. This move may influence shareholders to reassess their stake in the company based on the updated number of shares available.

