Ashoka Whiteoak Trust Issues New Premium Shares

May 28, 2024 — 11:28 am EDT

Ashoka Whiteoak Emerging Markets Trust Plc (GB:AWEM) has released an update.

Ashoka Whiteoak Emerging Markets Trust Plc has expanded its share capital by issuing 100,000 new ordinary shares at a premium price of 115.10 pence each, resulting in a total of 32,481,795 ordinary shares with voting rights. This move may influence shareholders to reassess their stake in the company based on the updated number of shares available.

