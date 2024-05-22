Ashoka WhiteOak Issues New Shares at Premium

Ashoka Whiteoak Emerging Markets Trust Plc (GB:AWEM) has released an update.

Ashoka WhiteOak Emerging Markets Trust Plc has expanded its investment portfolio by issuing 200,000 new ordinary shares at 116.20 pence each, a move that is anticipated to intrigue investors with the company’s growth and valuation prospects. The new shares are released at a premium, directly increasing the total issued share capital to 32,381,795 ordinary shares, all carrying voting rights. This development offers an opportunity for shareholders to reassess their stake in the company according to financial regulations.

For further insights into GB:AWEM stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.