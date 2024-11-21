Ashoka WhiteOak Expands Share Capital with New Issue

Ashoka Whiteoak Emerging Markets Trust Plc (GB:AWEM) has released an update.

Ashoka WhiteOak Emerging Markets Trust plc has issued 150,000 new ordinary shares at 120.0 pence each, a premium over their net asset value. This brings the total share capital to 33,581,795 shares, all carrying voting rights. Shareholders can use this updated figure to assess their holdings under regulatory rules.

