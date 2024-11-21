News & Insights

Stocks

Ashoka WhiteOak Expands Share Capital with New Issue

November 21, 2024 — 12:22 pm EST

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Ashoka Whiteoak Emerging Markets Trust Plc (GB:AWEM) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Ashoka WhiteOak Emerging Markets Trust plc has issued 150,000 new ordinary shares at 120.0 pence each, a premium over their net asset value. This brings the total share capital to 33,581,795 shares, all carrying voting rights. Shareholders can use this updated figure to assess their holdings under regulatory rules.

For further insights into GB:AWEM stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.