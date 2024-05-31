News & Insights

Ashoka Whiteoak Announces Voting Rights Total

May 31, 2024 — 12:28 pm EDT

Ashoka Whiteoak Emerging Markets Trust Plc (GB:AWEM) has released an update.

Ashoka Whiteoak Emerging Markets Trust plc has announced its total voting rights as 32,481,795, with an equal number of issued ordinary shares and none held in treasury. This figure is pivotal for shareholders to assess their notification requirements for changes in shareholdings as per FCA’s rules.

