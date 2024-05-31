Ashoka Whiteoak Announces Voting Rights Total

Ashoka Whiteoak Emerging Markets Trust Plc (GB:AWEM) has released an update.

Ashoka Whiteoak Emerging Markets Trust plc has announced its total voting rights as 32,481,795, with an equal number of issued ordinary shares and none held in treasury. This figure is pivotal for shareholders to assess their notification requirements for changes in shareholdings as per FCA’s rules.

For further insights into GB:AWEM stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.