Ashoka India Equity Trust Updates Voting Rights

Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust has announced that its total voting rights stand at 162,039,643 as of October 31, 2024. This information is crucial for shareholders to determine any necessary disclosures of their interests in the company. The company’s share capital comprises entirely of ordinary shares, each carrying one voting right.

