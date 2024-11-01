News & Insights

Stocks

Ashoka India Equity Trust Updates Voting Rights

November 01, 2024 — 03:13 am EDT

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust Plc (GB:AIE) has released an update.

Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust has announced that its total voting rights stand at 162,039,643 as of October 31, 2024. This information is crucial for shareholders to determine any necessary disclosures of their interests in the company. The company’s share capital comprises entirely of ordinary shares, each carrying one voting right.

For further insights into GB:AIE stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.