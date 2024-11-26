Ashoka India Equity Trust Issues New Shares at Premium

Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust Plc (GB:AIE) has released an update.

Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust has announced the issuance of 150,000 ordinary shares at a premium price of 296.10 pence each. This increases the total share capital to over 163 million shares, offering an opportunity for investors to reassess their holdings in the company. Shareholders may need to update their notifications under the Financial Conduct Authority’s rules.

