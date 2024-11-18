Ashoka India Equity Trust Issues New Shares at Premium

Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust Plc (GB:AIE) has released an update.

Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust has announced the issuance of 550,000 new ordinary shares at a price of 284.70 pence each, exceeding the net asset value per share. This move increases the company’s total share capital to 162,789,643 shares, impacting investor notifications under financial regulations.

