Ashoka India Equity Trust Issues New Shares

Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust Plc has expanded its share capital by issuing 2,034,000 new ordinary shares at a price of 266.00 pence each, which is a premium over the net asset value. This move increases the total issued share capital to 151,016,445 ordinary shares, all of which carry voting rights. The issuance is part of the company’s block listing facility, and the current share count is relevant for shareholders in relation to the Financial Conduct Authority’s rules.

