Ashoka India Equity Trust Increases Share Capital with New Issuance

Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust Plc has issued 100,000 new ordinary shares at a price of 295.00 pence each, which is above the current net asset value per share. This share issuance increases the company’s total share capital to 163,889,643 shares with voting rights, allowing shareholders to assess their interests under financial regulations.

