Ashoka India Equity Trust Expands Share Offering

Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust Plc has issued 250,000 new ordinary shares at a premium price of 292.50 pence per share, increasing its total share capital to over 163.5 million shares. This move potentially signals investor confidence and offers shareholders a new opportunity to adjust their holdings in the trust.

