Ashoka India Equity Trust Expands Share Capital

Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust Plc has announced the issuance of 500,000 ordinary shares at a premium price of 285.70 pence each, enhancing its share capital to 163,289,643 shares with voting rights. This move indicates a strategic effort to leverage market interest and potentially expand shareholder engagement.

