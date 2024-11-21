Ashoka India Equity Trust Expands Share Capital

Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust Plc (GB:AIE) has released an update.
Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust Plc has announced the issuance of 500,000 ordinary shares at a premium price of 285.70 pence each, enhancing its share capital to 163,289,643 shares with voting rights. This move indicates a strategic effort to leverage market interest and potentially expand shareholder engagement.
