Ashoka India Equity Trust Expands Share Capital

November 21, 2024 — 12:42 pm EST

Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust Plc (GB:AIE) has released an update.

Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust Plc has announced the issuance of 500,000 ordinary shares at a premium price of 285.70 pence each, enhancing its share capital to 163,289,643 shares with voting rights. This move indicates a strategic effort to leverage market interest and potentially expand shareholder engagement.

