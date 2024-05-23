News & Insights

Ashoka India Equity Trust Expands Share Capital

May 23, 2024 — 12:58 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks UK Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust Plc (GB:AIE) has released an update.

Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust Plc has issued 500,000 new ordinary shares at 266.10 pence each, which are to be added to the company’s existing issued share capital. This issue will bring the total number of voting shares in the company to 148,982,445. The share issuance is aimed at capitalizing on the company’s current market premium to its net asset value.

