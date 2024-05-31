Ashoka India Equity Reports Capital and Voting Rights

Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust Plc (GB:AIE) has released an update.

Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust Plc has disclosed that as of May 31, 2024, the company’s issued share capital consists of 151,266,445 Ordinary Shares, each valued at £0.01 and with one voting right, with no shares held in Treasury. This total voting rights figure is a crucial metric for shareholders to determine their notification requirements for any interest changes in the company.

