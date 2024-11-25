Ashoka India Equity Expands Share Offering

Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust Plc (GB:AIE) has released an update.

Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust Plc has issued 150,000 new ordinary shares at a price of 296.10 pence, which is higher than the current net asset value per share. This increases the company’s total share capital to 163,439,643 shares, offering more opportunities for investors to engage with the trust’s growth.

