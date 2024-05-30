Ashoka India Equity Announces New Share Issuance

Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust Plc (GB:AIE) has released an update.

Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust Plc has announced the issuance of 250,000 ordinary shares at a price of 261.30 pence each, which is a premium to the current net asset value. This issuance increases the company’s total issued share capital to 151,266,445 ordinary shares with voting rights. Shareholders may use this new total to assess changes in their stake in the company as per the Financial Conduct Authority’s rules.

