ASHOK LEYLAND (NSE:ASHOKLEY) Price Target Increased by 9.79% to 200.86

The average one-year price target for ASHOK LEYLAND (NSE:ASHOKLEY) has been revised to 200.86 / share. This is an increase of 9.79% from the prior estimate of 182.95 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 141.40 to a high of 241.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 9.16% from the latest reported closing price of 184.00 / share.

ASHOK LEYLAND Maintains 0.54% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 0.54%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.17. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 1.00%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 67 funds or institutions reporting positions in ASHOK LEYLAND. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ASHOKLEY is 0.18%, a decrease of 15.57%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.84% to 136,023K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

MAPTX - MATTHEWS PACIFIC TIGER FUND Investor Class Shares holds 31,526K shares representing 1.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 34,526K shares, representing a decrease of 9.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ASHOKLEY by 16.47% over the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 20,177K shares representing 0.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,084K shares, representing an increase of 0.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ASHOKLEY by 1.93% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 18,994K shares representing 0.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,036K shares, representing a decrease of 0.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ASHOKLEY by 2.48% over the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 14,592K shares representing 0.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,453K shares, representing an increase of 0.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ASHOKLEY by 0.71% over the last quarter.

PRIJX - T. Rowe Price Emerging Markets Discovery Stock Fund holds 10,677K shares representing 0.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,164K shares, representing an increase of 4.81%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ASHOKLEY by 5.01% over the last quarter.

