Ashok Leyland (BSE:500477) Price Target Increased by 17.08% to 201.81

The average one-year price target for Ashok Leyland (BSE:500477) has been revised to ₹ 201.81 / share. This is an increase of 17.08% from the prior estimate of ₹ 172.37 dated February 3, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of ₹ 114.10 to a high of ₹ 262.43 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 3.94% from the latest reported closing price of ₹ 210.10 / share.

Ashok Leyland Maintains 2.51% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company’s dividend yield is 2.51%.

Additionally, the company’s dividend payout ratio is 0.93. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company’s income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company’s income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company’s 3-Year dividend growth rate is 9.50% , demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 83 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ashok Leyland. This is an decrease of 28 owner(s) or 25.23% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 500477 is 0.14%, an increase of 16.62%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 13.98% to 227,435K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PRIJX - T. Rowe Price Emerging Markets Discovery Stock Fund holds 48,380K shares representing 0.82% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 24,190K shares , representing an increase of 50.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 500477 by 6.06% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 41,056K shares representing 0.70% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,037K shares , representing an increase of 51.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 500477 by 1.94% over the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 36,833K shares representing 0.63% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,004K shares , representing an increase of 51.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 500477 by 6.73% over the last quarter.

SEMVX - Hartford Schroders Emerging Markets Equity Fund holds 18,463K shares representing 0.31% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,456K shares , representing an increase of 43.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 500477 by 13.83% over the last quarter.

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 14,052K shares representing 0.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,026K shares , representing an increase of 50.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 500477 by 8.06% over the last quarter.

