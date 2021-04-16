Ashmore's assets down by 3% as market volatility hits performance

Ashmore Group said on Friday that its assets under management fell by $3.1 billion during the first three months of 2021, as market volatility hurt performance.

The UK-listed emerging markets-focused investment group said its AUM dropped to $89.9 billion in the three months to March 31 from $93 billion in the prior three-month period.

