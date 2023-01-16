Ashmore reports rise in Dec quarter assets under management

January 16, 2023 — 02:19 am EST

Written by Muhammed Husain for Reuters ->

Jan 16 (Reuters) - Ashmore ASHM.L said on Monday its assets under management rose 2% in the December quarter, as net outflows halved from the previous three months buoyed by improving investor sentiment.

The fund manager recorded $57.2 billion of assets under management for the quarter ended Dec. 31 and said it expects investor risk appetite to increase over the course of the next 12 months.

