Ashmore reports rise in Dec quarter assets under management

Jan 16 (Reuters) - Ashmore ASHM.L said on Monday its assets under management rose 2% in the December quarter, as net outflows halved from the previous three months buoyed by improving investor sentiment.

The fund manager recorded $57.2 billion of assets under management for the quarter ended Dec. 31 and said it expects investor risk appetite to increase over the course of the next 12 months.

(Reporting by Muhammed Husain in Bengaluru; Editing by Dhanya Ann Thoppil)

((Muhammed.Husain@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.