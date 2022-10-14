Ashmore reports $8 bln fall in assets under management

Oct 14 (Reuters) - Investment group Ashmore ASHM.L reported on Friday an $8 billion fall in assets under management for the September quarter, as investors remained risk-averse amid geopolitical risks and rising recession fears.

The company also reported net outflows of $5 billion for the three months ended Sept. 30, as investors cut exposure to the external debt and local currency.

(Reporting by Sinchita Mitra in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

((Sinchita.Mitra@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.