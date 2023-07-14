News & Insights

Ashmore reports $1.8 bln AUM drop in quarter to end-June

July 14, 2023 — 02:48 am EDT

Written by Karin Strohecker for Reuters ->

LONDON, July 14 (Reuters) - Investment group Ashmore ASHM.L on Friday reported an $1.8 billion drop in assets under management for the quarter to end-June, saying investors had reduced exposure to emerging markets against a uncertain global macroeconomic backdrop.

A positive investment performance of $1.1 billion had cushioned the impact, though net outflows amounted to $2.9 billion, driven by institutional clients' top-down asset allocation decisions to external debt and, to a lesser extent, in the blended debt and local currency themes, the firm said.

"There remains some global macro uncertainty and certain investors have therefore reduced risk during the quarter," said Mark Coombs, CEO of the emerging markets focussed asset manager.

"However, emerging markets continue to perform well, with support from improving fundamentals such as accelerating GDP growth, falling inflation and the potential for rate cuts, as well as the benefit of a weaker U.S. dollar."

