Ashmore Q1 assets flat as inflows offset investment losses

LONDON, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Emerging markets-focused money manager Ashmore ASHM.L said assets under management were broadly flat at the end of September from the prior quarter, as inflows of client cash offset investment losses.

Assets under management were $91.9 billion against $91.8 billion at the end of June, with net inflows of $2.4 billion offset by negative investment performance of $2.3 billion, it said in a statement.

