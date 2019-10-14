Ashmore Q1 assets flat as inflows offset investment losses

Contributor
Simon Jessop Reuters
Published

Emerging markets-focused money manager Ashmore said assets under management were broadly flat at the end of September from the prior quarter, as inflows of client cash offset investment losses.

LONDON, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Emerging markets-focused money manager Ashmore ASHM.L said assets under management were broadly flat at the end of September from the prior quarter, as inflows of client cash offset investment losses.

Assets under management were $91.9 billion against $91.8 billion at the end of June, with net inflows of $2.4 billion offset by negative investment performance of $2.3 billion, it said in a statement.

(Reporting by Simon Jessop Editing by Rachel Armstrong)

((simon.jessop@thomsonreuters.com; +44 (0) 207 542 5052; Reuters Messaging: Reuters Messaging: simon.jessop.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.


Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More