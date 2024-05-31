Ashmore Group Voting Rights Shift Notified

Ashmore Group PLC (GB:ASHM) has released an update.

Ashmore Group PLC has announced a major shift in its voting rights structure, with Mark Coombs now holding a total of 29.384530% of the voting rights, amounting to 209,435,535 voting rights as of May 31, 2024. This marks a decrease from the previous notification, where the holdings were reported at 31.71%. The notification includes no forward-looking statements or additional information on proxy voting or control by other entities.

