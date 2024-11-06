Ashmore Group Reports Successful AGM Resolutions

Ashmore Group PLC (GB:ASHM) has released an update.
Ashmore Group PLC announced that all resolutions were successfully passed at their recent Annual General Meeting, reflecting strong shareholder support. Key decisions included the approval of a final dividend and the re-election of several directors. The company’s proactive governance and strategic decisions aim to enhance shareholder value.
